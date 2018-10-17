Charles William Ruark, of Pensacola, FL, born on December 27, 1937 in Sumter, South Carolina, to the late Leila Lee Ruark and the late John Dooly Ruark, passed away at age 80 on October 6, 2018 in Chatsworth, Georgia. Charles Ruark served in the U.S. Navy 25 years from 1954-1980. He retired from his second career at Naval Aviation Depot Jacksonville FL in 2002. Charles is survived by wife, Donna Arlene Ruark; their sons, John Ruark and Charles Ruark Jr.; daughters, Michele Polk, Susan Lee, and Jonigene Ruark; and sisters, Patricia Ann Hagan and Mary Louise Gaines. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Those who wish, may donate in Charles' name to Disabled American Vets and/or American Legion. Friends and family members may attend the memorial service on Friday, October 19 at 1:00 p.m. at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Georgia.