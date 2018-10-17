Ms. Helen G. Harris age 95 of Crandall, passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018 at Pleasant Valley Assisted Living.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Chatsworth and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Ms. Harris was preceded in death by her parents, C.D. Harris & Cam Keith Harris; sister, Ann H. Brindle; brother, Charles R. Harris.

Survivors include brother-in-law, C.P. Brindle of Crandall; several nephews, great nieces & nephews, and great-great nieces & nephews.

No services will be held.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International at P.O. Box 44 Chatsworth, GA 30705.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements.