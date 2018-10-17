Miss Margaret Ann Cate, 86 of Chatsworth, passed away Friday, October 12, 2018 after a brief illness.

She was born in Ocoee, Tennessee, to parents, Grover C. and Annie Howell Cate. One of five girls, she was a lifelong resident of the Chatsworth area.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Jean Vick, Jo Parrott, and Martha Sue Vining; brothers-in-law, Judson Vick, Therlow Craig, and R.L. Parrott; niece, Judy Ware.

Survivors include sister, Ruth Craig of Dalton; brother-in-law, Robert Vining of Dalton; nieces and nephews, Laura and Mark Orr, Jane Cochran, Susan Parrott, Tommy Vick; great nieces and nephews, David and Sandy Nix, Tracey and Heath Morton, Chris and Lynn Ware, Melissa and Steve White, Jussey Vick, Dane Vick, Sage Vick, Craig Cochran, Nathan Cochran, Anna and Gabriel Kussin, Kate Orr; great-great nieces and nephews and many special neighbors also survive.

A graveside service for Miss Cate was held on Monday, October 15 at 4:00 p.m. at Murray Memorial Gardens with Dr. Dean Osuch officiating.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 922 E. Morris Street, Dalton, GA 30721.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements for Miss Margaret Ann Cate.