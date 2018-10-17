Mr. Paul Jackson, age 80, of Chatsworth, passed away Monday, October 8, 2018, at his residence.

He was a lifelong resident of Murray County and one of the largest land developers in Murray County. He loved farming and enjoyed raising cattle.

He is preceded in death by his son, David Jackson; parents, Robert and Fannie Jackson; sisters, Mozelle Ingle, Alma Parker, Mary King and Virginia Jackson; brothers, Bobby Jackson, Floyd Jackson, Richard Jackson, Hill Jackson, Bill Jackson and special friend and mother of children, Viola Jackson.

Survivors include his daughters, Brenda Weaver and Wanda Jackson-Bramblett of Chatsworth; companion and help mate, Bernice Elrod of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Erica and Derek Griffin of Chatsworth, Kristy Bramblett of Knoxville, TN., Cassidy and Nathan Langham of Chatsworth and Jacqueline of Florida; great-grandchildren, Blake Griffin, Landon Griffin, Chanley Langham and Erin Langham all of Chatsworth and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Jackson were Friday, October 12, 2018, 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Herman Parker, Rev. Billy Parker and Tom Kinnamon officiating. The family received friends on Thursday, October 11 from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Shawn Chapman Funeral Home. Interment was in Spring Place Cemetery.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory. www.shawnchapmanfh.com