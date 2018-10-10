Mr. John Roy Brackett, age 93 of Cisco, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, October 4, 2018. He was of the Baptist faith.

Johnny was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps and proudly served his country during WW II. He will be especially remembered in the community and state for his great love and knowledge of the Cohutta Wilderness due to the many long hours acquired across a lifetime of hunting and fishing. Subsequently, he acquired an impressive collection of local Indian artifacts.

After retirement from the U.S. Forestry Service, he spent most Saturdays cheering on the U.T. Vols. He was a devoted and loyal fan in both football and basketball, especially Pat Summitt’s Lady Vols.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Douthitt Brackett; his parents Rev. J.E. and Etta Brackett; sister Gladys Ellis; brothers: Willie (Edna), J.P. (Louise), and Herbert Brackett; sisters-in-law Phyllis (Bill) Campbell and Maxine (Roy) Kersey.

John Roy is survived by his “special grandchildren Jack and Audrey Stafford, along with his faithful and loyal companion Buddy. Nieces: Lisa (John) Stafford; Pamela (Tom) Ownby; Teresa (Steven) Suttles; nephews: Jerry (Susan) Ellis, Harold Brackett; and sister Leoma Brock; great and great-great nieces and nephews and a host of friends and neighbors.

The family wishes to thank his devoted caregivers: Jeremy and Leia Collins, Tammy Hesson, Faye Manis and Tina Flatters. Their love and kindness allowed John Roy to remain where he was most happy, at home, with his faithful dog Buddy.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of John Brackett will be 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 10, 2018 from the chapel of Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Lamar Beason officiating, remarks by Judge Shepherd Howell and Jack Stafford. Burial will be in Mt. Sumach Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Billy Brackett, Harold Brackett, Jeremy Collins, Jerry Ellis, Tom Ownby and Jack Stafford.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 10, 2018 from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cisco School Fund c/o Becky Whaley P.O. Box 24 Cisco, Ga 30708 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105.

Online condolences may be offered at: www.jjonesfuneralhome.com.

Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth is in charge of the funeral arrangements.