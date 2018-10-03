Mrs. Virginia Patterson Keener, age 79, of Chatsworth, passed away Saturday, September 29, 2018, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Keener graduated from Murray County High School as the salutatorian and attended Lincoln Memorial University.

She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Lillian (Beavers) Patterson.

Survivors include her loving husband of 59 years, Neil H. Keener Sr.; children and spouse, Todd and Robin Keener, Neil H. Keener Jr., all of Chatsworth; two grandchildren, Jake and Maggie Keener, both of Chatsworth; special friends, Tracy Brindle, Lamar Dunn, Debbi Ellis, and Stacy Cochran.

Special thanks to Dr. Mitchell Wilson and Regency Hospice nurses, Jennifer, Roxanne, and Rhonda.

Funeral services were Monday at 2:00 p.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Cochran officiating. Interment followed in the Sumach Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Sunday 5:00 till 8:00 p.m.

