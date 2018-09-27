Mrs. Joann "Jodie" Pulliam, age 79, of Chatsworth, passed away Friday, September 21, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Wincie Hicks Plemons; two sisters, Ruth Pulliam and Elvalee Cantrell; and a brother John Plemons.

Mrs. Pulliam is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Garner Pulliam; one sister, Sylvia Barnes of Chatsworth; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were Monday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Lamar Beason officiating. Interment followed in the Holly Creek Cemetery.

The family received friends at the funeral home Sunday 3:00 till 9:00 p.m.

Arrangements made by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home.