Mrs. Joann "Jodie" Pulliam
-
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Mrs. Joann "Jodie" Pulliam, age 79, of Chatsworth, passed away Friday, September 21, 2018.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Wincie Hicks Plemons; two sisters, Ruth Pulliam and Elvalee Cantrell; and a brother John Plemons.
Mrs. Pulliam is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Garner Pulliam; one sister, Sylvia Barnes of Chatsworth; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were Monday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Lamar Beason officiating. Interment followed in the Holly Creek Cemetery.
The family received friends at the funeral home Sunday 3:00 till 9:00 p.m.
Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and monuments. www.shawnchapmanfh.com