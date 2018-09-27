Kenneth “Pepaw” Forrest
Kenneth “Pepaw” Forrest, age 63 of Chatsworth, was promoted to Heaven Thursday, September 20, 2018 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Gussie Forrest; brother, Jerry Forrest, daughter, Sabrina Forrest; and brother-in-law, Dennis Penland.
He is survived by children and spouses, Eve and Phillipe Russell, Kenny and Cynthia Forrest, Erik and Gabriella Forrest, Roseanna and Darrell Manis, Benjamin Forrest, and Cinnamon Forrest; sisters, Wylene Penland and Maxine Daffron; brother and sister-in-law, Ricky and Mary Kay Forrest; grandchildren, Catherine and Jonathan, Ashley, Andrew, and Simon, Erikka, Zack, Chase, and D.J., Josiah, Samantha, Serenity, and Olivia; nieces and nephews, Charlene Penland and Jeff and Angie Penland and their children, Adam and Lane, Stephanie and Alyssa and Chris Daffron, Joseph Forrest, Victoria Forrest and Joey Steele; and special friend Jane Owenby.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Kenneth Forrest were held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 23, 2018 from the Chapel of Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth with Rev. Ed Kilgore and Deacon C.J. Walls officiating. Burial was in New Hope-Kilgore Cemetery.
The family received friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday, September 22, 2018.
In memory of Kenneth, please perform an act of kindness and love for another person.
Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth was in charge of funeral arrangements.