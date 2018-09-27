Kenneth “Pepaw” Forrest, age 63 of Chatsworth, was promoted to Heaven Thursday, September 20, 2018 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Gussie Forrest; brother, Jerry Forrest, daughter, Sabrina Forrest; and brother-in-law, Dennis Penland.

He is survived by children and spouses, Eve and Phillipe Russell, Kenny and Cynthia Forrest, Erik and Gabriella Forrest, Roseanna and Darrell Manis, Benjamin Forrest, and Cinnamon Forrest; sisters, Wylene Penland and Maxine Daffron; brother and sister-in-law, Ricky and Mary Kay Forrest; grandchildren, Catherine and Jonathan, Ashley, Andrew, and Simon, Erikka, Zack, Chase, and D.J., Josiah, Samantha, Serenity, and Olivia; nieces and nephews, Charlene Penland and Jeff and Angie Penland and their children, Adam and Lane, Stephanie and Alyssa and Chris Daffron, Joseph Forrest, Victoria Forrest and Joey Steele; and special friend Jane Owenby.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Kenneth Forrest were held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 23, 2018 from the Chapel of Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth with Rev. Ed Kilgore and Deacon C.J. Walls officiating. Burial was in New Hope-Kilgore Cemetery.

The family received friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday, September 22, 2018.

In memory of Kenneth, please perform an act of kindness and love for another person.

Online condolences may be offered at: www.jjonesfuneralhome.com

Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth was in charge of funeral arrangements.