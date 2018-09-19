Mr. Joseph “Joe” Benjamin Corbin, age 80 of Chatsworth, GA passed Friday morning, September 14, 2018 at the Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton, GA.

Mr. Corbin was born April 30, 1938 in Ellijay, GA to his late parents Noah Paul and Gussie Ernie Sanford Corbin. He was a member of Tails Creek Baptist Church, and owned and operated Corbin Carpet Mill and True Tufting in Dalton and Chatsworth. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Nell Corbin, Ruth Geneva Corbin, and Ann Corbin Pinson and his brothers John and Truman Corbin.

He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Feury A. and Jane Corbin and Kenny G. and Gina Corbin, all of Chatsworth, GA; mother of his children and best friend, Esther L. Corbin of Chatsworth, GA; grandchildren, Josh Boydston, Zack Duckett, Robin Henderson, Kelsey Biggs, Gene Corbin and Jayson Corbin; ten great grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Oma Jean and Joe Cauldwell of Ellijay, GA, Gertha Lee and Pete Banks of Chatsworth, GA, Gwenda Sue and Randall Davis of Chatsworth, GA, Nina Faye and Leon McClure of Ellijay, GA, Peggy and Eldridge Quarles of Ellijay, GA, and Gail and Terry Sanford of Chatsworth, GA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Herman and Mildred Corbin of Ellijay, GA, Arthur and Emmoree Corbin of Chatsworth, GA, and Ronnie Corbin of Robbinsville, NC; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 from the Logan Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Corbin and Rev. Chris Corbin officiating. Graveside interment followed in the Tails Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Josh Boydston, Zack Duckett, Gene Corbin, Jayson Corbin, Trevor Henderson and Lathan Biggs serving as pallbearers.

Family received friends from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 17, 2018 at the Logan Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 in memory of Mr. Corbin.

