Ester Louise Poteet, age 77 of Chatsworth, passed away Sunday, September 9, 2018 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Exie Barnes; brothers, James and Erwin Barnes; and sisters, Pauleen Quinn, Mavis Overton, and Virginia Thornton.

She is survived by her husband, David Poteet; sons, James David Poteet, Timothy Scott Poteet and Christopher Darren Poteet; daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Donnie Croy; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia “Cookie” and Bob Moreau; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; special friend, Terry; nieces and nephews.

Memorial services to celebrate the life of Louise Poteet will be 2:00 pm Saturday, September 15, 2018 from the Chapel of Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth with Rev. Lamar Beason and Bob Moreau officiating.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm Saturday, September 15, 2018.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Mrs. Poteet to

Sassy’s Hope P.O. Box 792 Dalton, Georgia 30722.

Online condolences may be offered at: www.jjonesfuneralhome.com.

Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth is in charge of the funeral arrangements.