Ester Louise Poteet
Ester Louise Poteet, age 77 of Chatsworth, passed away Sunday, September 9, 2018 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Exie Barnes; brothers, James and Erwin Barnes; and sisters, Pauleen Quinn, Mavis Overton, and Virginia Thornton.
She is survived by her husband, David Poteet; sons, James David Poteet, Timothy Scott Poteet and Christopher Darren Poteet; daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Donnie Croy; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia “Cookie” and Bob Moreau; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; special friend, Terry; nieces and nephews.
Memorial services to celebrate the life of Louise Poteet will be 2:00 pm Saturday, September 15, 2018 from the Chapel of Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth with Rev. Lamar Beason and Bob Moreau officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm Saturday, September 15, 2018.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Mrs. Poteet to
Sassy’s Hope P.O. Box 792 Dalton, Georgia 30722.
Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth is in charge of the funeral arrangements.