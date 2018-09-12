Sheila Dannette Shelton originally from Dalton Georgia has went home to be with her Lord and savior Saturday, September 8, 2018.

Dannette has been living with retired spouse in small town Ten Mile Tennessee for 25 years she was a loving homemaker loved boating, fishing, horseback riding all outdoor activities and had great love for gardening, flowers, birds but especially hummingbirds and doves. She always tried to leave things and people better than she found them always taking caring of others.

She is preceded in death by her father, Roy L Silvers and mother, Dorothy R Silvers; sons Heath and Lee Ridley and Mark Shelton; brother, Travis R Silvers, and grandmother, Maude Silvers and grandfather, Abe Chadwick.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years Harbin Shelton, daughter and son-in-law Shannon and Danny Johns; daughter and son in law Kellie and David Young; sons, Sonny Ridley, Tommy Shelton, Tracy Shelton and Brian Shelton; grandchildren, Shae and Daniel Johns and Tyler Smith, Noah Gavin Shelton; great-grandchildren, Emma Weaver , Kynnadi Smith and Hunter Rymer; brothers, Clyde Silvers, Clay Silvers, Danny Silvers, Ricky Silvers, Kent and wife Tina Silvers; sister, Lisa and husband Steve Spence; lifelong special niece, Tracy Millwood; a host of nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews; very special friends, Branden Kreakbaum , Joann, Rick, Jason, and Kathy.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Dannette Shelton were held 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 10, 2018 from the Chapel of Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth with Rev. Ronald Guffey officiating. Burial was in the Silvers Cemetery. The family received friends from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Sunday, September 9, 2018.

Online condolences may be offered at: www.jjonesfuneralhome.com. Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth was in charge of the funeral arrangements.