Cherylene Anita Dunlap, age 70, of Chatsworth passed away on Monday, September 10, 2018 at Erlanger Hospital.

She was a member of Shining Light Baptist Church and enjoyed singing and playing the piano.

She is survived by her husband, Eddie Dunlap; daughters and son-in-law, Shanelle Stover of Calhoun and Kendra & Kenneth Rankin of Chattanooga, TN; stepdaughters, Donna and Kristy Dunlap of Michigan; brother and sister-in-law, Evitt & Deborah Parm of Dalton; sister and brother-in-law, Pat & Jeff Stoner of Rocky Face; grandchildren, Trevin Stover, Taylor Godfrey, Savannah and Chris Jackson , Kristun McCraw, Josalyn Rankin, and Aja Stoner; great-grandchildren, Brycen Godfrey, Ansleigh Godfrey, and Aubrey Stover; and several dear extended family members.

Funeral services for Mrs. Dunlap will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at Shining Light Baptist Church with Rev. Jeremy Southers officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Creek Cemetery.

The family received friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements.