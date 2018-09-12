Mr. Franklin “Johnny” Jones age 76 of Crandall, passed away Thursday, September 6, 2018 at his residence.

Mr. Jones was a US Navy Veteran and a truck driver for Southeastern Freight Lines.

He was preceded in death by his father John Henry Jones; mother, Evaline Head; sister, Helen “Cricket” Carroll.

Survivors include sons, Johnny Price of Marietta, and Greg Jones of Tennga; special niece and god daughter, Tonya Jones Cloer of Cisco; other niece and nephews, Freda Brock of Tennga, Dewayne Patterson of Tennga, Harold Stafford of Winter Haven, FL, Tommy Jones, Jr. of Lakeland, FL, Rod Duckett of Tennga, Ronnie, Ricky & Brian Duckett all of Cisco; brothers and sister-in-law, Bill Jones of Cisco and Tommy & Sherri Jones of Lakeland, FL.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Jones were held Sunday, September 9, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Chad Maxwell and Rev. Billy Shane Brock fficiating. Interment followed in the Mt. Sumach Cemetery.

The family received friends Saturday from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.