Mrs. Martha Harrison Davis, 86 of Chatsworth, passed away Monday, September 3, 2018 in Blairsville, Georgia.

Martha was a member of Faith Worship Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thurmond Davis; daughter, Donna Stone; son, Eddy Davis; mother and father, Floyd and Stacey Harrison; Margie and Robert C. Ray, Lucille and Joe Junkins, Mae and Grady Burgess, Floyd and Ruby Harrison.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Stacy Davis of Chatsworth, Danney and Stacie Davis of Ellijay, and Linda Davis of Chatsworth; son-in-law, Garry Stone of Chatsworth; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Kathy Harrison of Chatsworth; sister, Ethel Wallin; grandchildren, Keisha and Jim Gordon, Stacey and Jon Waight, Jerad and Ashley Davis, Jacob Davis, Kassie and Josh Cruz, Natasha and Lee Parker; many great grandchildren and step grandchildren; extended family also survives.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Davis were held Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Vince Goble Officiating. Interment followed in Murray Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Martha Harrison avis.