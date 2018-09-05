Mr. Roy “Clifford” Jones, age 83, of Chatsworth, passed away Sunday, September 2, 2018 at Hamilton Medical Center.

Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his parents, Lamar & Bonnie Jones; brothers, William “Buck” and Calvin Jones; sisters, Evelyn Hammontree, Kathleen Keith and Mary Jo Hester-McCune.

Survivors include wife, Louise Jones of Chatsworth; son and daughter-in-law, Clint & Charlotte Jones of Chatsworth; daughter and son-in-law, Angie & David Whitener of Blue Ridge, GA; brother, Arvil Jones of Chatsworth; sisters and brother-in-law, Betty Ridley of Chatsworth, and Bobbie & Billy Parker of Chatsworth; grandchildren and spouses, Valerie & Nathan Dunn, Colby Jones, Bonnie & Heath Stanley, and Anne Marie & Brandon Langley; great-grandchildren, Carley and Chole Dunn, Hannah and Titus Stanley, and Owen Langley; nieces; nephews.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Jones were held Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Seay officiating. Interment followed in the Murray Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends Tuesday from 12 noon until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.