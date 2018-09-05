Mr. Roy “Clifford” Jones
Mr. Roy “Clifford” Jones, age 83, of Chatsworth, passed away Sunday, September 2, 2018 at Hamilton Medical Center.
Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his parents, Lamar & Bonnie Jones; brothers, William “Buck” and Calvin Jones; sisters, Evelyn Hammontree, Kathleen Keith and Mary Jo Hester-McCune.
Survivors include wife, Louise Jones of Chatsworth; son and daughter-in-law, Clint & Charlotte Jones of Chatsworth; daughter and son-in-law, Angie & David Whitener of Blue Ridge, GA; brother, Arvil Jones of Chatsworth; sisters and brother-in-law, Betty Ridley of Chatsworth, and Bobbie & Billy Parker of Chatsworth; grandchildren and spouses, Valerie & Nathan Dunn, Colby Jones, Bonnie & Heath Stanley, and Anne Marie & Brandon Langley; great-grandchildren, Carley and Chole Dunn, Hannah and Titus Stanley, and Owen Langley; nieces; nephews.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Jones were held Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Seay officiating. Interment followed in the Murray Memorial Gardens.
The family received friends Tuesday from 12 noon until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.