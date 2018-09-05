Billy Taylor
Billy Taylor, age 49, of Chatsworth, Georgia passed away Thursday, August 23, 2018. He was born on August 18, 1969. He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn West; father, Billy Taylor; and a brother, Jody Taylor.
He is survived by his mother, Judy Taylor; sons and daughters in law, Cody and Donni Taylor of Adairsville, Zach Taylor, Joel and Alesha Hope; daughters and son in law, Cheryl Whaley of Dalton, Lisa and Shane Roberts of Dalton; brother, Brian Taylor of Indiana; sisters, April Taylor of Indiana, Cristi Maples of Summerville; grandchildren, Ashlyn Taylor, Jasper Taylor, Damon Roberts, Jake Roberts, Lucas Roberts, Nathan Whaley, Josh Whaley, Austin Rogers; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Billy Taylor was held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday evening at the chapel of Dalton Funeral Home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.