Billy Taylor, age 49, of Chatsworth, Georgia passed away Thursday, August 23, 2018. He was born on August 18, 1969. He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn West; father, Billy Taylor; and a brother, Jody Taylor.

He is survived by his mother, Judy Taylor; sons and daughters in law, Cody and Donni Taylor of Adairsville, Zach Taylor, Joel and Alesha Hope; daughters and son in law, Cheryl Whaley of Dalton, Lisa and Shane Roberts of Dalton; brother, Brian Taylor of Indiana; sisters, April Taylor of Indiana, Cristi Maples of Summerville; grandchildren, Ashlyn Taylor, Jasper Taylor, Damon Roberts, Jake Roberts, Lucas Roberts, Nathan Whaley, Josh Whaley, Austin Rogers; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Billy Taylor was held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday evening at the chapel of Dalton Funeral Home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.