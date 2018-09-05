Mr. Grady Eugene Burgess, age 78, of Chatsworth, passed away Sunday, September 2, 2018 at his residence.

Mr. Burgess was a member of Holly Creek Baptist Church. Grady enjoyed gardening, and anything that involved his grandkids; he was also a member of the Hardee’s breakfast gang.

Mr. Burgess was preceded in death by his parents, Clayborn & Roda Burgess; wife, Lela Mae Burgess; daughter, Maria Burgess; brother, C.L. Burgess.

Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Melinda & Scott Smith of Chatsworth; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joe & Kathy Harrison of Chatsworth, and Ethel Wallin of Dalton; grandchildren, Matthew & Christina Smith, Nicholas & Megan Smith, Shana Cone & Ryan Ensley, and Laurie Cone & John Whitaker; nieces; nephews.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Burgess will be held Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. from the Holly Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Walter Hare, Rev. Damon Smith and Rev. Danny Cochran officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family received friends Tuesday from 5:30 until 9:00 p.m. at the Peeples Funeral Home.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements.