Bonnie Celina Wright, age 43, of Chatsworth, Georgia passed away Tuesday, August 28, 2018. She was born on November 26, 1974. She was preceded in death by her mother, Annie Panter; brothers, Dennis Michael Panter and Julian Seth Panter.

She is survived by her husband Johnny Wright of Chatsworth; father, Hubert Panter (Star) of Chatsworth; sister, Melissa Ann Panter of Dalton; and nieces and nephews.

A funeral service to celebrate the life of Bonnie Celina Wright was held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 30, 2018 at the chapel of Dalton Funeral Home with Brother David Mathis officiating. Interment was at Chatsworth Heights Cemetery.

The family received friends for visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Arrangements were entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.