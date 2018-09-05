Mr. Gordon L. “Billy” Thomas, 88 of Chatsworth, passed away Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at Hamilton Medical Center.

Billy was a member of Holly Creek Baptist Church. He enjoyed time fishing with his good friends Earnest Witherow, Paul Flood, Bill Berry, and the late J.E. Flood. He loved eating breakfast and talking with his good friends at Hardee’s. Billy also enjoyed playing rook with his lifelong friends Gladys Credelle and Betty Parrot. The family would like to say a big thank you to Jerry, Dawn and Morgan Bostic for everything you have done for Billy and Snookie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, M.C. “Slim” and Emma Thomas; sister, Willie Mae Cantrell; niece, Betty Duncan; nephew, Johnny Ray Cantrell.

Survivors include his loving wife Yvonne Thomas of Chatsworth; sons and daughter-in-law, Benjie Thomas of Chatsworth, Brad and Emily Thomas of Chatsworth; great-nieces Beth Poston and Jade Cantey.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Gordon L. “Billy” Thomas were held Monday, September 3, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Cochran and Rev. Walter Hare officiating. Interment followed in Holly Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends at the funeral home Monday from 12:00 p.m. until the service hour.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Gordon L. “Billy” Thomas.