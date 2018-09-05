Miss Edna Geraldine (Jerry) Carter, age 88 of Orlando passed away on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at The Bridge in Orlando, Florida. She was born on January 19, 1930, the daughter of the late Noah S. Carter and Dove Pritchett Carter. Miss Carter was a resident of East Ridge, Tennessee before moving to Orlando earlier this year.

Miss Carter was a member of the First Baptist Church in Chattanooga where she was active in her Sunday School class and Church activities.

Miss Carter was preceded in death by her brothers, Luther Eldon Carter, Charles Winfrey Carter, Danny Frank Carter and sister, Rubye Carter Howard.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews, great nieces and a great great niece and a great great nephew, plus numerous cousins.

Miss Carter worked for Volunteer Life Insurance in Chattanooga, Tennessee for over 25 years before retiring to travel. Her travels took her to England, Switzerland and Paris although her favorite was England where she participated in a bicycle tour on one of her visits.

One of the highlights of her life that she loved to share was the time she met Jimmy Carter. She traveled with her Sunday School class to listen to him teach a class and had her picture made with him afterwards.

She was a member of the Garden Club in Chattanooga where she won several awards with her flower arrangements. She was an avid gardener, loved the outdoors, and won numerous tennis tournaments in Chattanooga. She played softball and loved to bowl where she also won trophies. The beach was a place she loved to visit; Vero Beach and Cape Hatteras were her favorites. She loved picking her own oranges and grapefruits while visiting her niece in Vero Beach, Florida.

She loved all animals, and God’s creatures; her favorites were her cats which she never turned a stray away, they seemed to know where to go for the care and love they needed. Before moving to Florida, she had an opossum which she loved to watch each evening.

A special thank you to The Bridge and Cornerstone Hospice for the care they provided.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Murray Memorial Gardens in Chatsworth, Georgia with Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth in charge of arrangements.