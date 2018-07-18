Mr. Melvin Waters
Mr. Melvin Waters age 83 of Chatsworth passed away Monday, July 16, 2018.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Waters; parents, George and Bessie Waters.
Survivors include her daughter and son in law, Maxine and Tony Everett of Chatsworth; a son, James Waters of Ranger; grandchild, Wayne Johnson of Chatsworth; 2 great-grandchildren, Matthew and Kailyn Johnson; sisters, Lorene Pless of Chatsworth, and Yvonne Rymer of Dalton; brother, Tommy Waters of Dalton. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be Wednesday 12:00 noon at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. till the funeral at 12:00 noon.
Interment will follow in the Mt. Moriah Church Cemetery.
