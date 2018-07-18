Mr. Isaac Lee Ash Sr. age 79 of Chatsworth passed away Sunday, July 15, 2018, at the Hamilton Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his wife Margie Jackson Ash; parents, Andy and Janie Ash; sisters, Martha Jackson and Evelyn Evans; brothers, Andy Ash Jr., Bill Ash, and John Ash.

Survivors include children and spouses, Barbara and Paul Miller of Dalton, Sue Ash and Mel Atcitty of Ringgold, Peggy and Tracy Favors, Jo Ann Ash, Isaac II and Amanda Ash all of Chatsworth; 9 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; 2 brothers, Robert and Jim ash both of Chatsworth. Several Nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Tuesday 5:00 till 9:00 p.m.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments.