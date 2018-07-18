Mr. David Lee Keith Baggett age 41 of Eton, passed away Sunday, July 15, 2018 at Hamilton Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John Baggett; brothers, Anthony Joe Baggett, Ronnie Baggett; sisters, Wanda Coram and Carolyn Baggett.

Survivors include wife, Lorrie Baggett of Eton; son and daughter-in-law, Darien Jones Baggett & Shelby Williams of Eton; mother, Shirley Bernell Coram, Eton; stepfather, Fred Coram of Eton; grandmother, Clenis Baggett of Eton; brothers and sisters-in-law, John Hall, Jr. of Chatsworth Jerry L. Baggett, Eton, Billy J. Baggett, Eton, Willie E. and Shirley Baggett, Chatsworth James E. and Rachel Baggett, Ranger, John W. and Alaina Baggett, Chatsworth; sisters and brothers-in-law, Eva Nell Morgan, Dalton, Nola Davis, Fountain, FL, Jessie and Gordon Callaway, Panama City, FL, Kelly Britt Colwell, Gatlinburg, TN; 1 granddaughter, Lily Jones; several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Baggett will be held Thursday, July 19, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Junior Williams officiating. Interment will follow in the United Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4:00 until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of arrangements.