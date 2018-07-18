Mr. Dill Dover Beavers age 85, of Chatsworth, passed away Sunday, June 17, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Mr. Beavers attended Gates Chapel United Methodist Church in Ellijay. He was a US Army Veteran; he was retired from Roadway Express with 2 million safe driving miles.

Dover enjoyed fishing, John Wayne and western movies and loved wearing aloha shirts.

Mr. Beavers was preceded in death by his parents, Grady & Hattie Beavers; sisters, Thelma Isenhower and Grethel Monette.

Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Terri & Scott Harvey of Honolulu, HI; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery & Marlene Beavers of McDonough, GA; special friend, Emily Cogburn; many cousins.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Beavers will be held Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Brad Biggerstaff and Rev. George Ross officiating. Interment will follow in the Chatsworth Heights Cemetery with Military Honors by the American Legion Post 167 of Chatsworth.

The family will receive friends Monday, July 23, 2018 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Peeples Funeral Home.

Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions can be made to the Gates Chapel UMC % Evelyn Hammontree 5311 Gates Chapel Church Road Ellijay, GA 30540.

