Mrs. Lorene (Captain) Stevenson, age 85, of Chatsworth, Georgia passed away on July 10, 2018. Lorene was born on December 28, 1932, at her family’s home on the Jacks River in Fannin County, Georgia. She was baptized and became a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church when she was thirteen years old. She worked in the carpet industry as a binder operator. She was an accomplished seamstress and cook. She was known for the Red Velvet cakes she baked and gave to her co-workers during the Christmas season. She enjoyed growing a variety of plants and flowers. She had a real talent for producing beautiful roses. She loved collecting antiques especially Depression Glass.

Lorene was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Della Patterson; her husband of 62 years, Hubert G. Stevenson; sisters, Ellene Keener, Rosalee Thigpen, Kathryn Stevenson, and Roszene Mathis; brothers, Willard, Lewis Junior, and Eugene Patterson.

Survivors include her son, Johnny Stevenson, daughter, Ann Stevenson, daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Rick Bishop, all of Chatsworth, daughter and son-in-law, Tami Stevenson and John Abruscati, of Athens, Georgia; sister and brother-in-law Joann and Ken Nash, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, brother and sister-in-law Paul and Hazel Patterson of Calhoun, Georgia; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Friday at 2:00 p.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Lamar Beason officiating. Interment followed in the Cool Springs Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Thursday 5:00 till 8:00 p.m.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments. wwwshawnchapmanfh.com