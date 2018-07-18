Eddie Lamar Wilson, age 76 of Stone Mountain, GA, passed peacefully and surrounded by love and family on Thursday, July 12, 2018 in Woodstock, GA. He was the beloved father to Michelle Wilson McCarthy (married to Sean) of Charlottesville, VA, Misty Clark (married to Rob Molnar) of Canton, GA, and Eddie "Lamar" Wilson Jr of Roswell, GA; loving grandfather to Liam McCarthy, Evie Clark, Ryan McCarthy, Julia Clark, and Jaden Wilson; and older brother to Patricia Wilson Bryan (married to Lester) of Lawrenceville, GA.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Jane Thornton Wilson; daughter, Heather Jane Wilson; his mother, Mildred Headrick Wilson Fountain; and his sister, Glenda Faye Wilson Howard. Eddie graduated from Murray County High School in 1960. He served in the U.S. Army from 1964-1967 and worked as a computer programmer for Sears for over two decades. Eddie had great love for his family and his country. He was an avid fan of NASCAR, a loyal supporter of Ford Motors, and loved to work on cars. He was incredibly generous, thoughtful, and a great and loyal friend.

The Funeral service to honor and celebrate the life of Eddie Lamar Wilson was held on Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. Interment followed at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Tucker, GA. The family received friends on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASHP Research and Education Foundation www.ashpfoundation.org or Service Dogs for Veterans www.vetdogs.org.