Ms. Euretha “Gina” Davenport
Ms. Euretha “Gina” Davenport age 70 of Chatsworth, passed away Friday, July 13, 2018 at her residence.
Ms. Davenport was preceded in death by her parents, Grady & Naomi Hamrick; sisters and brothers-in-law, Gynelvyne & Eugene Dugger, Vilonia & William Olemstead, Olamae Hamrick, Diana Hamrick, Raymond Dixon, and Jo DeSalvo; brother, Jay Hamrick.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth Rodney Carroll & Kimberly Lewallyn of Tunnel Hill; daughters and son-in-law, Samantha & Napoleon Jackson, Cleveland, TN, and Sabrina Crump of Chatsworth; brother and sisters-in-law, Sam & Shirley Hamrick of Dalton, and Reba Hamrick of Chatsworth; sisters and brother-in-law, Ann & David Griggs of Tunnel Hill, Barbara Dixon of TN, Eloise DeSalvo of Tunnel Hill; grandchildren, Christopher Swanson & Cheyenne Richardson, Joshua & Courtney Phillips, Roddy Carroll, Lyric & Rickey Kendrick, Crestlyn Gibson, and Amber & Jason Ridley; great-grandchildren, Skylen Swanson, Tyler Morrison, C.J. Phillips, Emmett Phillips, Charlieann Phillips, Conner Saylor, Crimson Gibson, Skye Richardson, Grayson Ridley and Mason Ridley; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Ms. Davenport’s wishes were to be cremated.
No services are planned.
Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements.