Mr. David J. Baggett age 74 of Chatsworth, passed away Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at Murray Medical Center.

Mr. Baggett was home builder for over 40 years, a master woods craftsman, and also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

David was a wonderful man who loved everybody and everybody loved him.

Mr. Baggett was preceded in death by his parents, Freeman Baggett and Dessie Quarles Baggett; son-in-law, Randy Lents; brothers, Robert, Freddy, Odel, and Garmon; sisters, Gertrude, Delre, and Jeanette.

Survivors include wife, Janice Baggett of Chatsworth; daughter, June Lents of Chatsworth; sons and daughters-in-law, Charles Grant & fiancée Charlotte Young, and James and Lori Grant –all of Chatsworth; brother, William Baggett of Walker County, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Mary & Bruce Taylor of Bremen, GA; grandchildren and spouses, Madison Lents, Ethan & Kali Lents, Austin Lents, Briana & Dewight Lawson, Kirsten & Robert Lee, Kane & Courtney Grant, Haley Grant, and Jay Cardd; great-grandchildren, Isabella Lents, Bryleigh, Silas, Jackson and Saylor Lawson, Adeline and Ava Grant; several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends Thursday from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. at the Peeples Funeral Home.

A private immediate family service was held Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Ronald Guffey officiating.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.