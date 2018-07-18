Mr. David J. Baggett
-
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Mr. David J. Baggett age 74 of Chatsworth, passed away Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at Murray Medical Center.
Mr. Baggett was home builder for over 40 years, a master woods craftsman, and also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
David was a wonderful man who loved everybody and everybody loved him.
Mr. Baggett was preceded in death by his parents, Freeman Baggett and Dessie Quarles Baggett; son-in-law, Randy Lents; brothers, Robert, Freddy, Odel, and Garmon; sisters, Gertrude, Delre, and Jeanette.
Survivors include wife, Janice Baggett of Chatsworth; daughter, June Lents of Chatsworth; sons and daughters-in-law, Charles Grant & fiancée Charlotte Young, and James and Lori Grant –all of Chatsworth; brother, William Baggett of Walker County, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Mary & Bruce Taylor of Bremen, GA; grandchildren and spouses, Madison Lents, Ethan & Kali Lents, Austin Lents, Briana & Dewight Lawson, Kirsten & Robert Lee, Kane & Courtney Grant, Haley Grant, and Jay Cardd; great-grandchildren, Isabella Lents, Bryleigh, Silas, Jackson and Saylor Lawson, Adeline and Ava Grant; several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends Thursday from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. at the Peeples Funeral Home.
A private immediate family service was held Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Ronald Guffey officiating.
Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.