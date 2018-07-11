Mr. Doyal Jones age 85 of Chatsworth, passed away Thursday, July 5, 2018 at his residence.

He was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church. Mr. Jones also served in the Vietnam War and was retired after 23 years of service in the US Air Force.

Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Holland Jones and China Evelyn Rogers Jones; brothers and sisters-in-law, Andrew & Willa Mae Jones, Coy & Lucy Jones, Lawrence & Edith Jones, Lloyd & Edna Jones, Mack & Marcelle Jones, and Bryan & Ruby Jones; brother-in-law, SL Wagnon; son-in-law, Jerry Patterson.

Survivors include wife, Yasuko “Ruth” Jones of Chatsworth; sons and daughters-in-law, Jimmy & Lori Jones of Wilmington, NC, Bobby & Kathy Jones of Blairsville, and Mike & Angie Jones of Chatsworth; daughters and son-in-law, Mary & Jim Bryant of Chatsworth, and Tammy Patterson of Chatsworth; sister, Nina Wagnon of Chatsworth; sister-in-law, Julia Young of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Ben, Vicky, Melissa, Mitchell, James, Jennifer, Valerie, Jason, and Heather; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Grayson, Emma, Kayla, Haley, Conner, Kaitlyn, Kyler, AJ, Brylee, Ben, Adam, Luke, Dusty, Wyatt, and Benjamin Jase; nieces; nephews; cousins.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Jones were held Sunday, July 8, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. from the Smyrna Baptist Church with Rev. Andrew Bowen officiating. Interment with Military Honors followed in the Smyrna Cemetery.

The family received friends Saturday from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to Pruitt Cares Foundation 1626 Jeurgens Ct. Norcross, GA 30093.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.