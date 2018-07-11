Mr. H. D. Hayes, age 87, of Resaca, passed away June 27, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. Hayes is preceded in death by his parents, Ellison and Ester Brindle Hayes; daughter, Marilyn Sue Hayes; sister and brother in law,, Lovella and Carl Stanley; brother, Ellison Dewey Hayes, Jr.; and one great-grandson.

He is survived by his wife, Lou Ella Hooker Hayes of Resaca; daughters and sons in law, Chrystal and Jody Cloer of Resaca, Shelia Ellis and Donald Stokes of Harrison, TN, Angie Patterson of Eton, Tammy Brown of Dalton; son, Donnie Ray Charles of Resaca; grandchildren and spouses, Sherrie Bell and Jeff Robinson of Dalton, Stacy and Mike Benton of Chattanooga, Robby and Mallorie Ellis of Rossville, Sarah Rutledge, Amanda Patterson and Chris Brown of Chatsworth, Justin and Amber Charles of Trenton, Alan McEntire of Dalton, Austin and McKensey Coker of Calhoun; brother, W.B Hayes; sister in law, Myrtle Hayes both of Chatsworth; seventeen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services for Mr. Hayes were 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 29, 2018, at Canaanland Baptist Church with Rev. Issac Johns and Rev. Danny Jenkins officiating. Interment was in Canaanland Cemetery. The family received friends on Thursday from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Shawn Chapman Funeral Home. Nephews serves as pallbearers.

