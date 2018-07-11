Catherine (Cathy) Marie Pharr, 61 of Resaca, GA, gained her wings on July 4, 2018.

She was born on September 23, 1956, to Patricia (Patsy) Walker Hampton Gentry and Willie E. (Bill) Hampton. She graduated from Murray County High School in 1974, that same year she married Michael (Mike) Dennis Pharr.

Mike and Cathy were a rodeo family of 2 until their sons came along. Doug in 1976 and Tim in 1978. Mike was a calf roper. Cathy was a barrel racer. When the boys were young, the family's activities included traveling the country competing in rodeos sanctioned by the International Professional Rodeo Association. Cathy made the IPRA rodeo finals in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1987 and was the first woman from Georgia to ever accomplish this. While at the finals, Cathy won the coveted IFR average buckle for having the fastest combined time over the five performances.

There was nothing Cathy liked better than an interesting conversation with a good (or new) friend. She could have an engaging conversation with anyone. This quality suited her well as she and Mike started their journey in the carpet business in 1976. They started out small in a converted chicken house and grew that humble start into several successful companies from KC Carpets to Stetson Carpets. They left a lasting mark in the carpet industry and employed many workers over the years.

After leaving the carpet industry they purchased land in Gordon County that would become known as the Lightning P Ranch and Arena of Resaca, GA. This is the place where Cathy continued her love for horses. She spent the majority of her time putting on events at the arena and teaching riding lessons.

Cathy’s love for learning did not stop with just a high school diploma. She completed her Associates Degree in Accounting at Georgia Northwestern Technical College. She was a jack of all trades from a tax accountant to a wonderful grandmother who loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Cathy is preceded in by death by her parents, Willie E (Bill) Hampton and Patricia (Patsy) Walker Hampton Gentry; one sister, Donna Kay Sullivan.

Cathy is survived by her husband of 44 years Mike Pharr; son, Doug Pharr and his wife Brittany and grandchildren Presley and Maddox of Mount Calm, Texas, and Son Tim Pharr and his wife Shae and grandchildren Conner and Sterling of Resaca, GA; sisters, Anita Gail Crow, Denise Hampton Foster; brother, Willie Hampton, Jr., as well as several aunts, cousins and friends.

Memorial was held on Monday, July 9, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at Heritage Baptist Church, 345 Curtis Parkway SE, Calhoun, GA 30701

The family met with friends following the service at the church.

In Lieu of flowers, please make donation to the Alpha-1 Foundation at www.alpha1.org

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.