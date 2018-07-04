Bitty Winkler, age 82, of Chatsworth, Georgia passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018. She was born on October 21, 1935. Bitty was a generous person, who worked hard for her kids, was both mom and dad, loved her kids and taught them to work hard and not do a half-hearted job. She was our weather man, the magnet that brought us together and the one we knew would be checking on us every day. Heaven is definitely sweeter now.

Bitty was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon Lee Saylors and Effie Lee Long Saylors; brother and sister in law, Harold and Joyce Saylors; sisters and brother in law, Dorothy and Vernon Noland, and Kathleen Davis.

She is survived by her sons and daughters in law, Randall and Vicki Winkler of Chatsworth, Willie and Amy Winkler of Chatsworth; daughter and son in law, Pam and Edwin Puckett of Chatsworth; brother and sister in law, Bobby and Shirley Saylors; 18 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

A funeral service to celebrate the life of Bitty Winkler was at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at the chapel of Dalton Funeral Home with Bro. Edwin Puckett officiating. Interment was at Smyrna Church Cemetery.

The family received friends for visitation from 5-8 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home. Arrangements were entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.