Mrs. Hazel N. Langford age 89, of Chatsworth, passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018 at Regency Park.

Mrs. Langford was a member of the First Baptist Church of Chatsworth, a graduate of Berry College and a retired Murray County educator of 43 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Langford.

Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, John & Rebecca Langford of Chattanooga, and Steve & Mary Jane Langford of Chatsworth; daughter, Meig Langford of Dalton; grandchildren, Rusty & Cassie Langford, Jess & Kristina Langford, Joseph & Morgan Langford, John Milton Langford, and Amanda Langford; great-grandchildren, Caleigh, Elisha, Josiah, Gracie, Emma, and Wyatt; nieces; nephews.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Langford were held Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. from the First Baptist Church of Chatsworth with Rev. George Ross and Rusty Langford officiating. Interment followed in the Chatsworth Heights Cemetery.

The family received friends Monday from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Chatsworth, 121 W Market St. Chatsworth, Georgia 30705.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.