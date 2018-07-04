Dr. Oscar Crow, 94, of Chatsworth, Georgia, departed this life on Friday, June 29, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 28, 1923 in Dalton, GA, a son of the late Oscar Edmondson and Mary Annie Bennett Crow. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 73 years, Mable Lou Crow, brothers, Willie Richmond, Arthur Richmond, Luther Dunn, sisters, Mable Crow, Eunice Richmond, Margie Crow. He proudly served his country in the 456th Bomber Group U.S Army-Air Corp during WWII. Dr. Crow served the community as an optometrist for over 60 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda Kelly of Macon; sons and daughter-in-law, Meredith and Dianne Crow of Summerville, GA, Vincent Crow of Chatsworth, GA, Irving Crow of Chatsworth, GA, sister-in-law, Christine White of Dalton, GA; ten grandchildren, several great grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A time for family and friends to pay the last respects to Dr. Oscar Crow was held Sunday July 1, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Ponders Melrose Chapel.

