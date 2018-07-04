Mrs. Katherine Glass Baggett, “Nanny” age 82 of Chatsworth passed away Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at Murray Medical Center.

Mrs. Baggett was a member of the Smyrna Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Baggett; son, Ronald Baggett; parents, Everett Malcolm Glass, Sr. & Malvie Montgomery Bennett Glass; brothers, John Berry Glass and Everett Malcom Glass, Jr.; granddaughter, Rhonda Baggett.

Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Marty & Belinda Baggett, Jeff & Cheryl Baggett, and Chris & Robin Baggett –all of Chatsworth; brother, Larry “Mickey” Glass of Cumming, GA; grandchildren, Brad Baggett, Kristen Baggett, Zack Baggett, Logan Baggett, Jaden Baggett, Janna Baggett, Brandon Keener, Ethan Manis, and Tabitha Manis; great-grandchildren, Avery Eubanks, Lyla Baggett, Piper Baggett, Adaline Baggett, and Brantley Baggett; special cousin, Betty Pendleton; nieces; nephews; cousins.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Baggett were held Friday, June 29, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Parrish and Rev. Andrew Bowen officiating. Interment followed in the Smyrna Cemetery.

The family received friends Thursday from 5:00 until 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.