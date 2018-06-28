Mrs. Patsy Silvers Duckett age 72 of Chatsworth passed away Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Beulah Silvers; grandson, Matthew Maynard; and brothers, William "Bill" Silvers, Jay Silvers, and Mack Silvers.

Survivors include her children, Ronnie and Patty Duckett, Ricky and Kathy Duckett, Lisa and Joseph Winkler, Michelle Robinson all of Chatsworth; father of her children, James Duckett of Dalton; grandchildren, Timothy, Joshua, Jacob, Zachary, Kelsey, Jade, Brandon, Harley, Cody and Ashley; several great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Geraldine Wilson, Lucille Elrod, and Dorothy Bannister all of Chatsworth. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman funeral home with Rev. Keith Reid officiating. Interment followed in the Murray Memorial Gardens. The family received friends at the funeral home Thursday 5:00 till 9:00 p.m.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments. www.shawnchapmanfh.com