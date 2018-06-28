Helen Underwood, age 96 of Chatsworth, passed away Friday, June 22, 2018 in Chatsworth Health Care Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thurman Underwood; daughter, Janice Underwood Jackson; parents, Arthur and Vinnie Roberts; brothers, Barnett and Horace Roberts; sisters, Ina Ballew, Lucille Bagley, Essie and Dessie Walls, Edna Mathis, Katherine Tanner, and Lavada Dixon.

She is survived by her daughters, Mildred Broom and Gwen Underwood; son-in-law, Mickey Jackson, granddaughters, Beth Baughman (Charlie), Blythe Vineyard (Denny), Julie Mason, great-grandsons, Jacob, Jernigan, Jamin and Jody Baughman, Trey Jones, and Landon Shore, great-granddaughters, Makayla and Natalie Mason, 3 great-great grandsons; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Helen Underwood were held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, 2018 from the Chapel of Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth with Rev. George Ross officiating. Burial was in Murray Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 26 2018.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made in memory of Helen to the First Baptist Church of Chatsworth Senior Choir 121 West Market Street Chatsworth, Georgia 30705.

Online condolences may be offered at: www.jjonesfuneralhome.com