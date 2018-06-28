Vivian Thomas, age 91 of Chatsworth passed away Thursday, June 21, 2018 in Murray Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred O. Thomas, Jr.; son, Edward Thomas; parents, Virgil and Beedie Arp; brother, B.H. Arp; grandson, Todd Granger; granddaughter, Robin Baird Bramblett; and great-grandson, Zeth Baird.

She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Peggy Thomas; daughters and sons-in-law, Jo Ann and Michael Legg and Mary Katherine and Richard Fountain; brothers, Herbert and James Arp; sister, Gail Long; grandchildren, Gregory (Robin) Baird, Guy (Cheryl) Baird, Anthony Bramblett, Cynthia Baird, Matthew (Nikki) Legg, Tammy (Troy) McIntosh, Lisa (Troy) Scammahorn, Edward (Valerie) Thomas, Charles (Kirsten) Thomas, Kimberly (Greg) Mitchell, Stephen (Beth) Granger, and Jennifer Banks; 22 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Vivian Thomas were 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 24, 2018 from the Chapel of Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth with Rev. Billy Parker officiating. Burial was in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Morganton, Georgia.

The family received friends from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Online condolences may be offered at: www.jjonesfuneralhome.com

Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth was in charge of funeral arrangements.