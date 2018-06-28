Charles Kenneth Ross, age 84, of Chatsworth passed away on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at Murray Medical Center.

Kenneth received numerous accolades for his superior career as a basketball coach, which included 3 State Championships. He was inducted into the Halls of Fame of the Georgia High School Association, Murray County High School, and Lincoln Memorial University; was presented with several “Coach of the Year” awards; and had the Murray County High School gymnasium named in his honor.

He was preceded in death by his son, Allan Ross; parents, Carl and Rosa Ross; and brother, C.A. Ross.

Survivors include his wife, Jewell Ross; daughters and son-in-law, Allison (Ross) and Bruce Wilson of Gainesville, GA and April Ross of Dalton; daughter-in-law and her spouse, Annette (Ross) and Jeff Smith of Blairsville; brother and sisters-in-law, Frank and Brenda Ross of Chatsworth and Charlotte Ross of Boone, NC; grandchildren, Michael Ross, Andy and Chelsea (Wilson) Sullivan, and Coleman Wilson; special family, Ron and Joyce Burnette and Jason and Laura Burnette; and several dear extended family members.

Funeral services for Mr. Ross were held on Sunday, June 24, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. George Ross officiating. Interment followed in the Spring Place Cemetery.

The family received friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.