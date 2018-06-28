Mrs. Marilyn Wilson Dunn age 87, of Crandall, passed away Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Chatsworth Health Care.

She was a member of Fairy Valley Baptist Church.

Mrs. Dunn was preceded in death by her husbands, John “Buck” Dunn and Howard Payne; parents, A.C. and Mae Wilson; brothers, Jim Wilson and Lamar “Buddler” Wilson; sister, Lucretia “Lotty” Wilson.

Survivors include brother, Ray Wilson of Crandall; sister, Patricia “Potty” Wilson of Crandall; sister-in-law, Nancy Wilson of Crandall; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Dunn were held Sunday, June 24, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Bro. Carson Scarbrough officiating. Interment followed in the Fairy Valley Cemetery.

The family received friends Saturday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peeples Funeral Home.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.