Mrs. Mary Katherine Burns, age 95, of Chatsworth, passed away at her residence on Friday, June 22, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Joan Smith; grandchildren, Benjamin Kyle Weaver and Kerri Ann Joyce.

Survivors include her children and spouses, Peggy Mashburn and Floyd Bartlett of Dalton, Gary and Jeanette Burns of Dalton, Vicki and Lamar Sumner of Chatsworth, Jerome and Linda Burns of Dalton, Jennifer and Wayland Crisp of Chatsworth, Tony Burns of Dalton, Ronnie and Regina Burns of Chatsworth, Kathy Burns of Dalton, Greg Burns of Chatsworth, Tami and Junior Weaver of Dalton; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were Monday at 2:00 p.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Bro Tony Burns and Bro Terell Cannon officiating. Interment followed in the Calvary Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Sunday 5:00 till 8:00 p.m.

Arrangements by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments of Chatsworth. www.shawnchapmanfh.com