Mrs. Deborah “Debbie” Hackney
-
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Mrs. Deborah “Debbie” Hackney, 66 of Chatsworth, passed away Thursday, June 14, 2018 at Hamilton Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Jewel Holt; son, Waylon Keith “Bo” Hackney; brother, Larry Mc/Neese.
Survivors include her loving husband, Winston Hackney of Chatsworth; son, Michael Shane Hackney of Chatsworth; daughters and son-in-law, Angela and Eric Mullinax of Chatsworth, Sherry Renee Sane of Chatsworth; mother-in-law, Claire Sue Carter of Dalton; brother and sisters-in-law, Danny and Evelyn Holt of Dalton and Katherine Susann Hackney of Resaca; sister and brother-in-law, Tammy Marie and Lamar Rogers-Collins of Ringgold; Grandchildren, Terry, Andrew, Shelby, Angelia, Katie, Harley, Christopher, Nikki, Starr, Bubba, and Ashley; several great grandchildren; extended family also survives.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Deborah “Debbie” Hackney were held Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Bro. Sammy Randolph officiating. Interment followed in the Varnell Cemetery.
The family received friends Sunday from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.