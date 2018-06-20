Mrs. Deborah “Debbie” Hackney, 66 of Chatsworth, passed away Thursday, June 14, 2018 at Hamilton Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Jewel Holt; son, Waylon Keith “Bo” Hackney; brother, Larry Mc/Neese.

Survivors include her loving husband, Winston Hackney of Chatsworth; son, Michael Shane Hackney of Chatsworth; daughters and son-in-law, Angela and Eric Mullinax of Chatsworth, Sherry Renee Sane of Chatsworth; mother-in-law, Claire Sue Carter of Dalton; brother and sisters-in-law, Danny and Evelyn Holt of Dalton and Katherine Susann Hackney of Resaca; sister and brother-in-law, Tammy Marie and Lamar Rogers-Collins of Ringgold; Grandchildren, Terry, Andrew, Shelby, Angelia, Katie, Harley, Christopher, Nikki, Starr, Bubba, and Ashley; several great grandchildren; extended family also survives.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Deborah “Debbie” Hackney were held Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Bro. Sammy Randolph officiating. Interment followed in the Varnell Cemetery.

The family received friends Sunday from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.