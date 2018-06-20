Mr. Tony Wayne Posey age 47 of Chatsworth, GA died Monday June 11, 2018.

Mr. Posey was born May 14, 1971 in Gilmer County. He attended Dalton State College and worked for Mohawk in the Electrical Department. Mr. Posey is preceded in death by his father, Harold Junior Posey.

Survivors include his mother, Sylvia Posey, of Chatsworth, GA; daughter, Makayla Posey, of Cohutta, GA; brothers, Kenneth Posey, of Dalton, GA, Billy Posey, of Chatsworth, GA and Jimmy Posey, of Plainville, GA; sister, Linda Posey, of Ellijay, GA; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were held Sunday June 17, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel Bernhardt Funeral Home with Rev. Lamar Bond. Music was by Pastor Bond and Mrs. Bond. Pallbearers were Ben Jones, David Brackett, Buck Bryson, Matthew Posey, Trey Posey and Kenneth Posey. Interment was in the Mountaintown Baptist Church cemetery.

Bernhardt Funeral Home in charge arrangements.