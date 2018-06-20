Mr. Robert Gordon “Bob” McLure, Jr. age 82 of Dalton, passed away Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at Hamilton Medical Center.

Mr. McLure was a graduate of Calhoun High School and Georgia Tech. He was a former member of the First Baptist Church of Calhoun. He enjoyed genealogy, reading and history.

Mr. McLure was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Gordon McLure, Sr. and Lota J. McLure; sister, Nan Elizabeth McLure; father-in-law, Glenn Taylor.

Survivors include wife, Betty Taylor McLure of Dalton; sons and daughters-in-law, Bill & Ashley McLure of Norcross, GA and Scott & Bobbi McLure of Kennesaw, GA; mother-in-law, Ruth Taylor of Crandall; brother-in-law and spouse, James & Carman Taylor of Otto, NC; grandchildren, Robert and Carolyn McLure of Norcross, Alexis, Christopher, and Catherine McLure of Kennesaw; very special cousin and spouse, Sarah & John Thomas of Huntsville, AL; and other cousins.

A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mr. McLure was held Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chatsworth Heights Cemetery with Rev. Phillip Cannon officiating.

Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.