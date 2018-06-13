Ina Mae Humble Burke Keele

Ina Mae Humble Burke Keeler age 82 of Ringgold passed away Friday, June 8, 2018. She was born in Wayne County Kentucky on April 23, 1936, to George and Gladys Clark Humble. She was preceded in death by two brothers James and Larry Humble of Wayne County Kentucky and one sister Faye Goldman of Mooresville, Indiana. She was also preceded in death by her late husband, Bob Keeler and her first husband, Roy Burke Jr. who was the father of her seven children, Mike and Cathy Burke, Kevin and Annette Burke, Jennifer and Randy Lynch, Bryan and Sarah Burke, Jamie and Carol Burke, Tim and Lauri Burke and Megan and Bobby Bailey; three brothers Terry and Cheryl Humble, Donald and Violet Humble, Richard and Ella Humble all of Wayne County Kentucky and sister Patsy and Bill Arnold of Gasport, Indiana. Survivors also include fifteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 12:00 noon at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Brother Jamie Burke officiating. Interment followed in the Murray Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends at the funeral home Monday 5:00 till 9:00 p.m.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and monuments.