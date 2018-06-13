Connie Verlene Goss, age 64, of Chatsworth passed away on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at her home surrounded by family.

Connie was a member of Blue Ridge Primitive Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening, fishing, embroidery, and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence & Edith Jones.

Survivors include her husband, Calvin Coolidge Goss, Jr.; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher & Michelle Betterton of Chatsworth; daughter and son-in-law, Amy Elam & Brandon Newsome of Chatsworth; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rex & Sherry Jones of Crandall, Walter & Karen Jones of Chatsworth, and Glenn Jones of Chatsworth; sister and brother-in-law, China & Shane “Booger” Williams of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Jessica and Dylan Wright, Isaiah and Kailyn Beloin, Lucas Betterton, Matthew Weaver, and Alonso and Amanda Freeman; great-granddaughter, Emma Claire Freeman; uncle, Talmadge Green of Crandall; uncle and aunt, Doyal & Ruth Jones of Chatsworth; aunts, Nina Wagnon of Chatsworth and Viola Green of Chatsworth; special friend, Faye Bowers Hawkins; and several dear extended family members.

Funeral services for Mrs. Goss were held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, June 10, 2018 at Blue Ridge Primitive Baptist Church in Chatsworth with Elders Kelly Smith, Kyle Green, and Eddie Flick officiating. Interment followed in Harrison Chapel Cemetery.

The family received friends at Peeples Funeral Home on Saturday from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm.

