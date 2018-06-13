Mrs. Mable Lou Crow, 92, of Chatsworth, Georgia, departed this life on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 19, 1926 in Dalton, GA, a daughter of the late Sie and Nora Mae Smith Manis, brothers, Wilburn and Phillip Manis, sister, Delia Smith, son-in-law, Harry Kelly.

She is survived by husband of 73 years, Oscar Crow of the residence; daughter, Linda Kelly of Macon; sons and daughter-in-law, Meredith and Dianne Crow of Summerville, GA, Vincent Crow of Chatsworth, GA, Irvin Crow of Chatsworth, GA, sister, Christine White of Dalton, GA; ten grandchildren, several great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A time for family and friends to pay the last respects to Mrs. Mable Lou Crow was held Monday June 11, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Ponders Melrose Chapel.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com.

