Mr. Marvin Buell Brookshire, 80 passed away Thursday, June 7, 2018 at Hamilton Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

He was proceeded in death by his mother and father, Marvin R and Edith Brookshire; brother, Ray Brookshire; son in laws, Broadrick Hayes and John(Jay) Craig.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Jean Brookshire; children, Donna Hayes and Ronnie Brookshire of Chatsworth, Kathy Craig of Dalton, Terri and Chris Shockley of Kodak, TN; Siblings and spouses, William and Emily Brookshire, Mike and Daisy Brookshire, Jane and Randall Harris, Joyce Ghorley, Martha Pendley; grandchildren, Greg Hayes, Ashley and Mark Raburn, Whitney Quarles, Trey Craig and a special great granddaughter, Paityn Reed.

The funeral service was held Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, with Rev. Greg Collins officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home Saturday, June 9, 2018 from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments.