Mr. Marvin Buell Brookshire
Mr. Marvin Buell Brookshire, 80 passed away Thursday, June 7, 2018 at Hamilton Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
He was proceeded in death by his mother and father, Marvin R and Edith Brookshire; brother, Ray Brookshire; son in laws, Broadrick Hayes and John(Jay) Craig.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Jean Brookshire; children, Donna Hayes and Ronnie Brookshire of Chatsworth, Kathy Craig of Dalton, Terri and Chris Shockley of Kodak, TN; Siblings and spouses, William and Emily Brookshire, Mike and Daisy Brookshire, Jane and Randall Harris, Joyce Ghorley, Martha Pendley; grandchildren, Greg Hayes, Ashley and Mark Raburn, Whitney Quarles, Trey Craig and a special great granddaughter, Paityn Reed.
The funeral service was held Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, with Rev. Greg Collins officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home Saturday, June 9, 2018 from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments.