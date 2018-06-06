Mrs. Mary Ann Whitlock, 80 of Chatsworth passed away Sunday, June 3, 2018, with her family at her side.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Edward Whitlock, and a son Benny Whitlock.

Survivors include her children and spouses, James and Glenda Whitlock of Chatsworth, Sandra and Ted Tedford of Little Rock, AR; grandchildren, Amber Nicole Whitlock of Dalton and Amy Pointer of Conway, AR; great grandson, Harrison Whitlock of Dalton; brothers, Danny Eldridge and Lowell Eldridge both of Nashville, TN. and Toby Eldridge of Dickson, TN; sister, Kathy Sanders of Cookeville, TN. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Robbie Hopkins officiating. Interment will follow in the Center Valley Cemetery.

The family received friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments.