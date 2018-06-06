Mrs. Mary Ann Whitlock
Mrs. Mary Ann Whitlock, 80 of Chatsworth passed away Sunday, June 3, 2018, with her family at her side.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Edward Whitlock, and a son Benny Whitlock.
Survivors include her children and spouses, James and Glenda Whitlock of Chatsworth, Sandra and Ted Tedford of Little Rock, AR; grandchildren, Amber Nicole Whitlock of Dalton and Amy Pointer of Conway, AR; great grandson, Harrison Whitlock of Dalton; brothers, Danny Eldridge and Lowell Eldridge both of Nashville, TN. and Toby Eldridge of Dickson, TN; sister, Kathy Sanders of Cookeville, TN. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Robbie Hopkins officiating. Interment will follow in the Center Valley Cemetery.
The family received friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments.