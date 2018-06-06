Mary Frances Peacock Campbell, a resident of Chatsworth, GA, passed away on June 2, 2018

at home at the age of 80 years.

Frances was born on May 24, 1938, to John and Ila Peacock. She was raised in Moultrie, GA. She received a BA in Religion from Shorter College and a B.S. in Early Childhood Education from Berry College. She taught PreK, Kindergarten and First Grade in Murray County schools for over 25 years. Before teaching, she served as pastor’s secretary and youth minister for First Baptist Church of Rome, GA and church secretary for First Baptist Church of Chatsworth, GA. Frances was involved in church all her life and was last a member of Sumach Presbyterian Church in Chatsworth, GA. Frances had a beautiful voice and enjoyed music all her life. She sang with college groups, community chorus, and church choirs. She loved creative writing and wrote, stories, poems, and songs. Her living family includes husband, Charles Campbell; daughter Connie Campbell of Chatsworth, GA; son and daughter in law, Corey and Becky Rapier Campbell, of Brentwood, CA; sister, Barbara Peacock Waits, of Thomasville, GA; grandchildren, Seth and Makenzie Campbell of Rockmart, GA and Katelyn Campbell Dennison and husband Cody, and great-granddaughter Ava Dennison of Ringgold, GA, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Visitation was held at Shawn Chapman Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, from 4:30-6:00 p.m. with a memorial service following at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to any of the following:

The Udall Center of Excellence for Parkinson’s Disease Research Emory University. Donations may be sent to the Office of Gift Records Emory University 1762 Clifton Road Suite 1400MS: 0970-001-8AA Atlanta, GA 30322

Sumach Cumberland Presbyterian Church Mission Fund

2089 Sumach Church Rd, Chatsworth, GA 30705

National Hospice Foundation

P.O. Box 824401

Philadelphia, PA 19182-4401